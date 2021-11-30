John Wiley & Sons (JW.B) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $488.39 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.26%.

Shares of JW.B opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.23. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 53.49%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

