UBU Finance (UBU) Price Hits $0.0165

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $170,817.03 and $28,104.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00236713 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00089014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 11,153,037 coins and its circulating supply is 10,351,181 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

Buying and Selling UBU Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UBU Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

