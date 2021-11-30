The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Bank of Stockton’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $406.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $424.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

