First Financial Corp IN Has $63,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.63. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.