First Financial Corp IN Sells 152 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $256,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $1,431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $164.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

