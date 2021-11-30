Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.3% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.60%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.