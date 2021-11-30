Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 290.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 425.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $135.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.75. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

