Pacific Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79,898 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

