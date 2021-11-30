Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. Tronox has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. Tronox’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

