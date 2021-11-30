Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 11,700 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $2,244,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 266.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $73,595,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

