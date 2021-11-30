The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 28.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 179,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the third quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 47,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

PG opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $360.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

