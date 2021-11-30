Genesis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Genesis Investment Management LLP cut its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 5.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.19% of MercadoLibre worth $155,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 245,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MELI opened at $1,234.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,553.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,589.01. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,223.34 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.17 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

