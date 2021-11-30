1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Stock Holdings Increased by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,005 shares during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin makes up approximately 0.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCOW opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 million, a PE ratio of 95.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.81.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.30%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

