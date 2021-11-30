First Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chewy were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,433.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

