First Bank & Trust Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADSK opened at $261.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.29 and a 200-day moving average of $298.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,060. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

