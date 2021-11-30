First Bank & Trust Boosts Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. BCE makes up approximately 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,142.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 1,035.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 83.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. BCE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 106.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.14.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

