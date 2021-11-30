BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,615 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WBA stock opened at $46.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

