Interwest Venture Management Co. Acquires 11,697 Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Daré Bioscience makes up 0.0% of Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Interwest Venture Management Co.’s holdings in Daré Bioscience were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daré Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Daré Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

