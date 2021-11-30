RFG Advisory LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,983 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 70,897,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,968 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,559,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,012,000 after acquiring an additional 920,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,598,000 after buying an additional 546,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,256,000 after buying an additional 254,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $115.36 and a 12 month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

