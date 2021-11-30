RFG Advisory LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 108.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.27% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTRB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 213.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 245,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $41.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88.

