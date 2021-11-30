Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Air T stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.45. Air T has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 1,464 shares of Air T stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.75 per share, with a total value of $56,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,912 shares of company stock worth $72,234. 62.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Air T by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

