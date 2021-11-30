Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 19,500 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 358,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

