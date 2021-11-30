Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,360 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $19,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 5,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $355.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.69 and a 52 week high of $361.22. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.67.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

