BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 259.9% from the October 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 133,998 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

