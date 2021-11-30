D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Up 271.9% in November

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 271.9% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of DNZ opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,532,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

