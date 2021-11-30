Autus Asset Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,430,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% in the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $341.23 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.