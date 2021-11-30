Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 635,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,820,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.51 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.86.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

