Sabal Trust CO Has $264,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sabal Trust CO cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock worth $628,876,536. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

