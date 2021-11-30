Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,602,000 after purchasing an additional 27,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $330.04 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $416.04 and a 200-day moving average of $404.90.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.