Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.90 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for about $22.32 or 0.00038291 BTC on exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $1.90 million and $5,408.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,198 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

