Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexible Solutions International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter worth $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

