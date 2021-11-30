Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

DNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 61.1% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 786,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after acquiring an additional 298,050 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 456.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 241,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 198,392 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 103.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,445,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,531,000 after buying an additional 2,769,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -154.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

