Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Edgewell Personal Care has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $225,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

