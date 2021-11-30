AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 10,160 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

