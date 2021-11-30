Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Raised by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 79,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.5% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Apple by 87.0% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 7,003 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $165.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

