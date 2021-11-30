Polianta Ltd Invests $16.85 Million in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 522,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,850,000. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 7.8% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,655,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after acquiring an additional 722,517 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,048 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $34.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

