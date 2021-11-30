Polianta Ltd Invests $1.35 Million in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000. Sunrun comprises approximately 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.9% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 17.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,294,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187,783 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 32.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 77.9% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $290,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $91,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,260 shares of company stock worth $9,224,221. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

