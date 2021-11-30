Polianta Ltd Invests $1.34 Million in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000. Macy’s accounts for 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Macy’s by 496.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 16,749 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,459,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 29,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,765 shares of company stock worth $158,965. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on M shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Macy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

