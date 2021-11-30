Polianta Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $77.64.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

