First Financial Corp IN Sells 253 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Financial Corp IN lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 1.1% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 107,728 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,351,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $254.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.