Atticus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $126,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.7% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

NASDAQ DBX opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.48 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,587 shares of company stock worth $1,938,238 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.