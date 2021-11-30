Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

NTRS opened at $119.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $88.20 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.