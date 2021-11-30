Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,635 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $408,354,000 after buying an additional 382,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $233.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $234.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

