Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,908,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.9% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682,414 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,906,000 after buying an additional 315,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,228,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,970,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $143.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.50. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

