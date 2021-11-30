The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 682.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,767 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $13,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.11 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.27.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

