UMB Bank N A MO Has $21.16 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 37,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

PFE opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

