The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,823,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 41.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,679,000 after acquiring an additional 415,506 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,925,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,918,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TRV opened at $152.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.57 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

