Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,138 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,285,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,032,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,337,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,846,000 after buying an additional 144,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 758,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

