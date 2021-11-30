Asset Dedication LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBHB. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 170.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 86,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.23. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

