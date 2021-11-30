Comparing Novation Companies (NOVC) & Its Rivals

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Novation Companies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Novation Companies alerts:

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.22 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 6.05

Novation Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Novation Companies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 121 530 635 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 28.66%. Given Novation Companies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novation Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -9.67% N/A -41.05% Novation Companies Competitors 3.15% 9.35% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Novation Companies rivals beat Novation Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.